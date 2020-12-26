Sweden Registers First Case of Mutant COVID-19 Strain - Health Agency

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Sweden has registered the first case of the new strain of the coronavirus that was recently discovered in the United Kingdom, the head of the Sweden Public Health Agency department, Sara Byfors, said on Saturday.

"It has been confirmed that one person from Sodermanland contracted the mutant strain of COVID-19 discovered in the United Kingdom," Byfors said at a press conference.

The official added that the infected person had arrived from the UK and self-isolated upon returning home. The patient's family did not contract the infection.

Byfors stressed that Sweden had started large-scale research to find out if the new strain of the infection was spreading in the country.

"Since the information emerged, we have intensified monitoring. Today, we analyze the tests on everyone who returned from the United Kingdom starting from October.

On Monday, we issued a recommendation for everyone who travels to pass tests, so we could monitor the infection and guarantee that this variant of the virus is not spreading within Sweden," Byfors said.

Last week, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, with the new variant 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news emerged, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. However, there is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic. The cases of the new variant of the virus have been reported by a number of countries, including Denmark, Japan, Singapore and Spain.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Sweden has confirmed no new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number remaining 396,048. The country registered 28,928 new COVID-19 infections over the past week.