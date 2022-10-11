Sweden Rejects Russian Request for Participation in Nord Stream Probe - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Sweden does not plan to allow Russia to participate in its ongoing investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in Stockholm confirmed to Sputnik that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had addressed Andresson with a request for Russia's participation in the investigation of the Nord Stream terrorist attack.

"In Sweden, preliminary investigations are confidential, and this is certainly true in this case," Andresson said, as quoted by the agency.

At the same time, Andresson noted that the gas leak occurred in international waters, albeit in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, so ships of other countries may be present in the area, which means that Russia will be allowed to approach the leak site.

"The Swedish economic zone is not a territory governed by Sweden. Now we have lifted the blockade, and in the future other vessels may also be in this zone, those are the rules," the prime minister added.

Andresson also noted that the Swedish authorities were working on an official response to Mishustin's request.

On September 26, a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage were registered on gas pipelines of the Russian-led Nord Stream network that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. According to Sweden, Germany and Denmark, the incidents could be a result of sabotage. The operator, Nord Stream AG, said it was so far impossible to estimate a time frame for repair work.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has classified the pipeline explosions as acts of international terrorism. Meanwhile, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said the government was intending to deny Russia a role in the probe and the identification of those responsible. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the investigation of terrorist attacks can be considered reliable and objective only if Moscow participates in it.