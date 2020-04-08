UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Rejects Trump Claims Over Virus Strategy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:44 PM

Sweden rejects Trump claims over virus strategy

Sweden on Wednesday rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that its approach to containing the coronavirus was too soft and that it was "suffering" more than others

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Sweden on Wednesday rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that its approach to containing the coronavirus was too soft and that it was "suffering" more than others.

Stockholm has not imposed extraordinary lockdown orders seen elsewhere in Europe to stem the spread of the virus, which has killed almost 700 people in the Scandinavian nation.

Asked at a White House briefing on Tuesday what advice he would offer to leaders who were sceptical of social distancing measures, Trump replied: "There aren't too many of them... They talk about Sweden, but Sweden is suffering very gravely." Instead of a lockdown, Sweden has called on citizens to take responsibility and follow social distancing guidelines and stay home if they have symptoms, and has also banned gatherings of more than 50 people and barred visits to nursing homes.

But Primary schools, shops, cafes, restaurants and bars remain open.

Foreign Minister Ann Linde pushed back against Trump's claim Sweden was not doing enough.

"We are doing about the same things that many other countries are doing, but in a different way," Linde told broadcaster TV4.

"We trust that people take responsibility." On Wednesday, Swedish health authorities reported 8,419 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, with 687 deaths.

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell at Sweden's Public Health Agency told reporters he did not believe Sweden was suffering any more than any other country.

"No, we don't share his opinion.""Of course we're suffering. Everybody in the world is suffering right now, in different ways," he said.

"But Swedish healthcare, which I guess he alludes to... is taking care of this in a very good manner. It's a lot of work, it's a lot of stress on the personnel and it's really a fight for them every day, but it's working."

Related Topics

World Europe White House Trump Same Sweden Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CDA introduces unified hotline to enhance child pr ..

16 minutes ago

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 60,000: AFP tal ..

1 minute ago

KP Chief Minister attends NCC meeting, updates abo ..

1 minute ago

US Airlines Need to Work With State Dept. to Get S ..

2 minutes ago

US tops 400,000 coronavirus cases: tracker

2 minutes ago

UN Has 175 Coronavirus Cases Among Staff Worldwide ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.