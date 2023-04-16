UrduPoint.com

Sweden Releases Russian Citizen Detained On Suspicion Of Industrial Espionage - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 12:50 AM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) A Russian woman who was detained in Sweden earlier this week on suspicion of industrial espionage has been let go, Swedish media reported on Saturday, citing prosecutor James von Reis.

On Friday, the TV4 Nyheterna channel reported, citing government sources, that Swedish law enforcers detained a Russian national suspected of corporate espionage.

The female suspect worked at an oil refinery owned by Preem fuel company in the city of Gothenburg.

"The suspicions against the person detained on Thursday weakened and there were no sufficient grounds for detention. I have therefore decided today that the person should be released," the prosecutor was quoted as saying by Swedish newspaper Expressen.

However, the suspicions have not been dismissed and the preliminary investigation continues, the report said.

