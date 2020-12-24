Sweden Reopens Border to UK Labor Migrants - Justice Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) People from the United Kingdom will be allowed to travel to Sweden if they live or work in Sweden, as well as due to emergency family circumstances, the Swedish Justice Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Sweden barred all arrivals from the United Kingdom and Denmark. The UK ban was due to the discovery of a mutated coronavirus strain there, while the Danish ban was to avoid traditional Christmas time crowding in malls and cafes.

"Today, the Government decided to make certain changes to the entry ban into Sweden from the United Kingdom and Denmark.

Regarding travel from the United Kingdom, exemptions will be made for people who live or work in Sweden. Regarding travel from Denmark, exemptions will be made to make it easier for Bornholm and those who live there. In addition to this, people with imperative family reasons will also be exempted," the ministry said in a press release.

Bornholm is a Danish island that is located much closer to Sweden than Denmark.

The new entry regulations will take effect Wednesday midnight (23:00 GMT) and remain in force until January 21.