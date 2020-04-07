UrduPoint.com
Sweden Reports Over 100 Deaths From COVID-19 In A Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:45 PM

Sweden on Tuesday reported another 114 deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 591 in a country that has adopted a softer approach to containing the spread of the disease

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Sweden on Tuesday reported another 114 deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 591 in a country that has adopted a softer approach to containing the spread of the disease.

Sweden's Public Health Agency said it had recorded a total of 7,693 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country of around 10 million people, adding that some of the newly recorded deaths were due to revised figures from previous days.

