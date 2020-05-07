UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Reports Over 3,000 Coronavirus Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:14 PM

Sweden reports over 3,000 coronavirus deaths

Sweden on Thursday reported more than 3,000 coronavirus deaths, after gaining attention for lockdown measures deemed more lax than many of its hard-hit European neighbours

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Sweden on Thursday reported more than 3,000 coronavirus deaths, after gaining attention for lockdown measures deemed more lax than many of its hard-hit European neighbours.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden said it had recorded 24,623 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and 3,040 deaths in the country of some 10.3 million inhabitants.

Related Topics

Sweden Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Police arrest 112 criminals during last ..

19 seconds ago

Pak Army distributes food packages among 100 coron ..

21 seconds ago

Pakistan, DFID cooperation to continue: Hafeez Sha ..

22 seconds ago

Polish Left-Wing Alliance Seeks Inquiry Into Setti ..

24 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council announce Ramadan 5K Challenge

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.