Sweden reports over 3,000 coronavirus deaths

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Sweden on Thursday reported more than 3,000 coronavirus deaths, after gaining attention for lockdown measures deemed more lax than many of its hard-hit European neighbours.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden said it had recorded 24,623 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and 3,040 deaths in the country of some 10.3 million inhabitants.