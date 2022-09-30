UrduPoint.com

Sweden Resumes Arms Export To Turkey On Path To NATO Membership - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP) has announced the lifting of a three-year-old embargo on arms exports to Turkey, as the Nordic country is on its way to join NATO, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Friday

Due to the new circumstances of the defense and security policy, the ISP granted a permission for further supplies from the Swedish defense industry to Turkey, the agency said, adding that this permission applies to military electronic equipment, software, and technical assistance.

On May 18, Finland and Sweden submitted applications for joining the alliance to the NATO secretary general amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Turkey, which has been a member of NATO for over 70 years, opposed the membership bids, condemning both states for supporting terrorist groups and Sweden's ban on arms exports to Ankara.

On June 29, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum, which took into account all Ankara's concerns. Turkey, in turn, withdrew its objections to the entry of the two European countries into NATO.

