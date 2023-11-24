Open Menu

Sweden Says Spread Of PM Slip-up On Israel 'distortion'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Sweden says spread of PM slip-up on Israel 'distortion'

Sweden's government said Friday that video clips circulating of a slip-up by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, purportedly showing him saying Israel had a right to genocide, were a "distortion" and part of a "disinformation campaign"

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Sweden's government said Friday that video clips circulating of a slip-up by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, purportedly showing him saying Israel had a right to genocide, were a "distortion" and part of a "disinformation campaign".

The clips originate from a question and answer session Kristersson held in Gothenburg on Tuesday when he begins to talk about the Israel-Hamas conflict and appears to misspeak.

"Right now, there are circulating clips with inaccurate translations and distortion of what the Swedish Prime Minister said during an open meeting in Gothenburg," Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Civil Defence Minister, said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

"The purpose is obvious: To damage Sweden's image abroad and contribute to further polarisation and division," Bohlin added.

