Sweden Seeks Areas for Deeper Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Minister Anna Linde

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Sweden is looking for areas in which its cooperation with Russia can be strengthened, Foreign Minister Anna Linde said on Tuesday during a meeting with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

"As [Swedish] Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on the 2019 Arctic Forum in Saint Petersburg, Sweden is looking for areas for deeper cooperation with Russia, this includes the environment, global warming, trade, regional organizations and other initiatives to strengthen contacts between our peoples, especially the youth," Linde said.

Thousands of participants from over 50 countries attended the 2019 Arctic Forum, and Sweden sent one of the largest delegations, headed by Lofven.

Linde, who arrived in Moscow also as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, said that she will prioritize gender equality, peace and security issues while she heads the intergovernmental organization. Linde also wished that "Russia will be able to work with us on the issue of women's economic autonomy."

