Sweden Seeks to Deepen Military Cooperation With NATO - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Stockholm intends to pursue a policy aimed at deeper integration into NATO in the military sphere amid the country's problematic accession into the alliance, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Stockholm intends to pursue a policy aimed at deeper integration into NATO in the military sphere amid the country's problematic accession into the alliance, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Saturday.

"I think there are about 15 acts to be signed and we are seeing an increasingly deep integration of Sweden into NATO in the military sphere," Jonson told Swedish broadcaster Sveriges Television (SVT).

On Tuesday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that Sweden was ready to resume talks with Turkey to join NATO once Ankara was also ready for such negotiations.

Sweden and Finland abandoned neutrality and applied for NATO membership in May 2022 after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

The process came to a standstill in January after Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm with permission from the Swedish authorities. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the demonstration and said Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid.

In late January, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that the country could consider an accession procedure that would run separately from Sweden's after Stockholm hit a roadblock on its NATO path over tensions with Ankara. However, he later denied that Helsinki was considering such a possibility and said that Finland and Sweden continued to act jointly.