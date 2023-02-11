UrduPoint.com

Sweden Seeks To Deepen Military Cooperation With NATO - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Sweden Seeks to Deepen Military Cooperation With NATO - Defense Minister

Stockholm intends to pursue a policy aimed at deeper integration into NATO in the military sphere amid the country's problematic accession into the alliance, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Stockholm intends to pursue a policy aimed at deeper integration into NATO in the military sphere amid the country's problematic accession into the alliance, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Saturday.

"I think there are about 15 acts to be signed and we are seeing an increasingly deep integration of Sweden into NATO in the military sphere," Jonson told Swedish broadcaster Sveriges Television (SVT).

On Tuesday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that Sweden was ready to resume talks with Turkey to join NATO once Ankara was also ready for such negotiations.

Sweden and Finland abandoned neutrality and applied for NATO membership in May 2022 after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

The process came to a standstill in January after Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm with permission from the Swedish authorities. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the demonstration and said Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid.

In late January, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that the country could consider an accession procedure that would run separately from Sweden's after Stockholm hit a roadblock on its NATO path over tensions with Ankara. However, he later denied that Helsinki was considering such a possibility and said that Finland and Sweden continued to act jointly.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Turkey Helsinki Stockholm Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary Tayyip Erdogan January May TV All From

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Ar ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Arab Parliament’s 5th Congress ..

11 minutes ago
 US Congressman Gosar Reiterates Support for Resolu ..

US Congressman Gosar Reiterates Support for Resolution Urging Peace Deal in Ukra ..

59 seconds ago
 Gold prices up by Rs.400 to Rs.198,400 per tola

Gold prices up by Rs.400 to Rs.198,400 per tola

1 minute ago
 German President Steinmeier visits Turkish embassy ..

German President Steinmeier visits Turkish embassy to offer condolences

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi forma ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi formally launches CMIS

1 minute ago
 FCCI dispatches construction material for damaged ..

FCCI dispatches construction material for damaged houses to Kot Addu

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.