(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) As one of Europe's biggest suppliers of electricity, Sweden is seeing red over Germany's energy policy, which it says ends up punishing Swedish consumers.

Putting diplomatic manners aside, Sweden's energy minister Ebba Busch has not minced words over what she thinks of Berlin's "irresponsible" energy policy.

"I'm furious with the Germans," Busch told a press conference last week.

Germany, then ruled by chancellor Angela Merkel, decided to close its last nuclear power stations in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011 -- a withdrawal completed in the spring of 2023.

Having largely converted to renewable energies, Europe's largest economy is now dependent on the elements and importing energy from abroad.

That includes imports from Sweden, which was Europe's second biggest net exporter of electricity last year -- behind France -- according to energy market website Montel.