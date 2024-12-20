Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) As one of Europe's biggest suppliers of electricity, Sweden is seeing red over Germany's energy policy, which it says ends up punishing Swedish consumers.

Putting diplomatic manners aside, Sweden's energy minister Ebba Busch has not minced words over what she thinks of Berlin's "irresponsible" energy policy.

Germany, then ruled by chancellor Angela Merkel, decided to close its last nuclear power stations in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011 -- a withdrawal completed in the spring of 2023.