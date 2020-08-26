UrduPoint.com
Sweden Sends Extra Troops To Baltic Sea Island Amid Russian Military Drills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Sweden has deployed additional troops to the Baltic Sea island of Gotland after Russia began a military exercise involving amphibious assault ships in the area on Tuesday.

"The focus of the high readiness action is to reinforce naval surveillance in the Baltic Sea, at sea and from the air. The military presence in Gotland is also increased," the Armed Forces said.

Vice Adm.

Jan Thornqvist said the buildup had been prompted by "extensive military activity" of Russia and some Western forces the like of which Sweden had not seen since the Cold War.

"Overall, the situation is more unstable and more difficult to predict. Current developments in Belarus are a reminder," the statement read.

Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told the Swedish public broadcaster SVT that troops would remain on high alert as long as needed. He added that a risk of aggression against Sweden was low.

