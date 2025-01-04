Sweden Sends Ship To Aid Probe Over Cut Sea Cable
Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Sweden said Friday it was sending a military ship to help Finnish investigations into the cutting of a Baltic undersea cable, which Helsinki suspects was sabotaged by a Russian-linked vessel.
Finland's transport agency said Thursday that it was inspecting the Eagle S, a tanker suspected of being part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet".
"With their unique expertise, the Swedish armed forces are contributing to helping Finland shed light on what happened," Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement.
Sweden will be sending a submarine rescue vessel to help Finland, a Swedish defence ministry statement said.
"Since the discovery of these cable breaks in the Baltic Sea, we have said that Sweden stands ready to help our neighbours," said Kristersson.
"The security situation is serious and we want to strengthen security and cooperation with neighbours and allies."
The Eagle S, flying the Cook Islands flag, is suspected of having damaged the EstLink 2 submarine electricity cable between Finland and Estonia in the Baltic Sea on December 25, putting it out of action.
The cable's operator, the national energy agency Fingrid, said it had requested that authorities seize the tanker.
The Eagle S was seized and moved under escort to the harbour of Kilpilahti port, 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of the Finnish capital Helsinki, where investigators are inspecting it and questioning its crew of about 20.
Seven sailors suspected of involvement have been prevented from leaving the country since Tuesday.
Russia's "ghost fleet" refers to ships that carry Russian crude oil and petroleum products that are embargoed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Last Friday, NATO announced it would strengthen its military presence in the Baltic Sea, after similar incidents there since Russia's 2022 invasion.
Energy and communications infrastructure have been targeted as part of what experts and politicians call Russia's "hybrid war" with Western countries.
Two telecommunications cables were cut on November 17 and 18 in Swedish territorial waters.
A Chinese-flagged bulk carrier, the Yi Peng 3, which was above the area at the time, is suspected of involvement in that incident.
The European Union has announced enhanced measures to safeguard undersea cables, by improving intelligence-sharing and the use of new detection technology and repair capabilities.
The Baltic is surrounded by a number of NATO member states.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues
Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects
Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel
Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match
Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation
Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top against Pakistan
Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': minister
Operation to continue till complete eradication of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From World
-
US House rejects Trump-backed speaker in first ballotfew seconds
-
Man arrested for supplying drugs to Liam Payne: Argentine police4 seconds ago
-
Oil from Russian tanker spill reaches Sevastopol9 seconds ago
-
Sweden sends ship to aid probe over cut sea cable18 seconds ago
-
UK, Germany electricity cleanest on record in 202421 seconds ago
-
Sweden sends ship to aid probe over cut sea cable28 seconds ago
-
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks1 hour ago
-
Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US1 hour ago
-
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel1 hour ago
-
Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': minister1 hour ago
-
Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals one-by-one2 hours ago
-
Three killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks2 hours ago