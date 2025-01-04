Sweden Sends Ship To Aid Probe Over Cut Sea Cable
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Sweden said Friday that it was sending a military ship to help Finnish investigations into the cutting of a Baltic undersea cable, which Helsinki suspects was sabotaged by a Russian-linked vessel.
"With their unique expertise, the Swedish armed forces are contributing to helping Finland shed light on what happened," Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement.
Sweden will be sending a submarine rescue vessel to help Finland, a Swedish defence ministry statement said.
Finland's transport agency said Thursday that it was inspecting the Eagle S, a tanker suspected of being part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet".
The Eagle S, flying the Cook Islands flag, is suspected of having damaged the EstLink 2 submarine electricity cable between Finland and Estonia in the Baltic Sea on December 25, putting it out of action.
The cable's operator, the national energy agency Fingrid, said it had requested that authorities seize the tanker.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues
Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects
Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel
Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match
Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation
Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top against Pakistan
Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': minister
Operation to continue till complete eradication of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From World
-
US House rejects Trump-backed speaker in first ballot5 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for supplying drugs to Liam Payne: Argentine police5 minutes ago
-
Oil from Russian tanker spill reaches Sevastopol5 minutes ago
-
Sweden sends ship to aid probe over cut sea cable5 minutes ago
-
UK, Germany electricity cleanest on record in 20245 minutes ago
-
Sweden sends ship to aid probe over cut sea cable5 minutes ago
-
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks1 hour ago
-
Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US2 hours ago
-
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel2 hours ago
-
Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': minister2 hours ago
-
Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals one-by-one2 hours ago
-
Three killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks3 hours ago