Sweden sends ship to aid probe over cut sea cable

(@FahadShabbir)

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Sweden said Friday that it was sending a military ship to help Finnish investigations into the cutting of a Baltic undersea cable, which Helsinki suspects was sabotaged by a Russian-linked vessel.

"With their unique expertise, the Swedish armed forces are contributing to helping Finland shed light on what happened," Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement.

Sweden will be sending a submarine rescue vessel to help Finland, a Swedish defence ministry statement said.

Finland's transport agency said Thursday that it was inspecting the Eagle S, a tanker suspected of being part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet".

The Eagle S, flying the Cook Islands flag, is suspected of having damaged the EstLink 2 submarine electricity cable between Finland and Estonia in the Baltic Sea on December 25, putting it out of action.

The cable's operator, the national energy agency Fingrid, said it had requested that authorities seize the tanker.