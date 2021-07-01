Sweden Shocked by First Killing of Police Officer on Duty in 14 Years - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) A policeman has died from a gunshot wound after being attacked in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, which marked the first case in 14 years that an officer was killed while on duty, national media reported on Thursday.

The officer died in hospital overnight following the incident, Radio Sweden reported.

The police have launched a preliminary probe into the murder, but there are no suspects yet, the broadcaster said, citing police chief Erik Nord.