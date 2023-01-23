UrduPoint.com

Sweden Should Not Count On Turkey's Support For Joining NATO - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Sweden Should Not Count on Turkey's Support for Joining NATO - Erdogan

Stockholm should not expect Ankara's support for Sweden's entry into NATO after anti-Turkish and anti-Islamic actions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Stockholm should not expect Ankara's support for Sweden's entry into NATO after anti-Turkish and anti-Islamic actions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

On Saturday, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm after receiving a relevant permission from the authorities. The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the act, calling it a "vile attack" on the holy book and "another example of the alarming level that Islamophobia and, racist and discriminatory movements have reached in Europe." The burning of the Quran was also condemned by the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

"If you allow such actions, then do not be offended, but you will not receive support from us on the issue of joining NATO. The Swedish leadership should not expect our support," Erdogan said in his address to the nation after the cabinet meeting on Monday.

He stressed that those who create such "heresy," as well as those who allow these actions, must answer for their deeds.

On May 18 last year, against the backdrop of the events in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden handed over an application for joining NATO to the alliance's secretary general. At first, Ankara blocked the start of consideration of these applications, but on June 29, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a trilateral security memorandum that takes into account all Ankara's concerns. Turkey has withdrawn its objections to the two countries' accession to NATO. As of October 6, 28 of 30 NATO member states have already made a positive decision on the admission of northern countries to NATO, with the exception of Turkey and Hungary.

On Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Paludan's action was a clear violation of the obligation of the tripartite memorandum, which Sweden signed, to prevent the propaganda of terrorist organizations.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist NATO Ukraine Europe Turkey Kuwait Stockholm Ankara Alliance Saudi Arabia Sweden Finland United Arab Emirates Hungary Tayyip Erdogan May June October All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s private health facilities hit record ..

Dubai&#039;s private health facilities hit record 4,482 in 2022

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj congratulates caretaker CMs o ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh sports college program kicks off

Sindh sports college program kicks off

2 minutes ago
 Katrina marks 70m fan following on Instagram

Katrina marks 70m fan following on Instagram

19 minutes ago
 Burkina Faso confirms asking France to withdraw tr ..

Burkina Faso confirms asking France to withdraw troops

2 minutes ago
 UK Citizen Arrested in Spain Paid $870,000 to Mana ..

UK Citizen Arrested in Spain Paid $870,000 to Manage Russian Oligarch's Yacht - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.