Sweden Shuts Nord Stream Probe Over Lack Of Jurisdiction
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Swedish prosecutor probing the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia and Germany said Wednesday he was closing the investigation, citing a lack of jurisdiction.
Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said he had had "in-depth cooperation" with German authorities in their investigation, and would "hand over material that can be used as evidence in the German investigation."
The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement the Primary purpose of its probe had been to establish whether Swedish citizens were involved and whether Swedish territory had been used to carry out the act.
"Nothing has emerged to indicate that Sweden or Swedish citizens were involved in the attack which took place in international waters," the authority said.
Swedish intelligence agency Sapo also said in a statement that the sabotage was not targeted at Sweden and did not pose a threat to national security.
Ljungqvist said a large number of ship movements had been analysed and that an extensive crime scene investigation had been carried out.
"Against the background of the situation we now have, we can state that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply," Ljungqvist said.
Four large gas leaks were discovered on Nord Stream's two pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September 2022, with seismic institutes recording two underwater explosions just prior to that.
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits UN Resident Coordinator Office in China2 minutes ago
-
Innovation is fundamental pillar for enhancing energy efficiency, sustainability: DoE Chairman2 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Municipality launches campaign for cleaner construction sites2 minutes ago
-
National Guard Minister receives Russian Deputy Prime Minister,Minister of Industry12 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh Home Minister visits Ministry of Interior pavilion at World Defense Show 202412 minutes ago
-
PO among three accused held12 minutes ago
-
US says vote delaying Senegal presidential poll not 'legitimate'12 minutes ago
-
SEC raises $2.2 billion from Dual-Tranche Sukuk offering22 minutes ago
-
Israeli offensive in ‘overcrowded Rafah’ could amount to ‘war crimes’: UN52 minutes ago
-
China renews blue alert for blizzards1 hour ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wednesday1 hour ago
-
Waste generated from Japan's Noto earthquake to reach 2.44 million tons1 hour ago