Open Menu

Sweden Shuts Nord Stream Probe Over Lack Of Jurisdiction

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Sweden shuts Nord Stream probe over lack of jurisdiction

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A Swedish prosecutor probing the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Germany said Wednesday he was closing the investigation because Sweden does not have jurisdiction.

Mats Ljungqvist said there had been "in-depth cooperation" with Germany over the September 2022 seabed operation and he would "hand over material that can be used as evidence in the German investigation."

Four large gas leaks were discovered on Nord Stream's two pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm, with seismic institutes recording two underwater explosions just before.

The pipelines had been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

- State suspect -

While the leaks were in international waters, two were in Denmark's exclusive economic zone and two in Sweden's.

The pipelines were not in operation when the leaks occurred, but they still contained gas which spewed up through the water and into the atmosphere.

Denmark, Sweden and Germany all opened investigations into the explosions.

All three countries have kept a tight lid on their investigations, which analysts have said was because of the potential diplomatic fallout of what they might uncover.

Different theories have emerged pointing the finger at Ukraine, Russia or the United States. All have denied involvement.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement the Primary purpose of its probe had been to establish whether Swedish citizens were involved and whether Swedish territory had been used to carry out the act.

"Nothing has emerged to indicate that Sweden or Swedish citizens were involved in the attack which took place in international waters," the authority said.

The Swedish intelligence agency Sapo said in a statement that the sabotage was not targeted at Sweden and did not pose a threat to national security.

Ljungqvist had previously said the "primary assumption is that a state is behind it".

He said Wednesday a large number of ship movements had been analysed and that an extensive crime scene investigation had been carried out.

"Against the background of the situation we now have, we can state that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply," he said.

"The German investigation continues and due to the secrecy that prevails in international legal cooperation, I cannot comment further on the cooperation that has taken place," Ljungqvist said.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Europe German Germany Nord United States Sweden Denmark September Gas All

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

3 hours ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

4 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

4 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

8 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

18 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

18 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

18 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

18 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

18 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

18 hours ago

More Stories From World