Sweden, Spain Arrest 19 Members of Criminal Network Involved in Drug Trafficking - Europol

(@FahadShabbir)

Spanish and Swedish police supported by the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) have arrested 19 members of a criminal network involved in drug trafficking between Spain and Sweden, Europol said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Spanish and Swedish police supported by the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) have arrested 19 members of a criminal network involved in drug trafficking between Spain and Sweden, Europol said on Friday.

"Joint actions of the Spanish National Police (Policia National) and the Swedish National Police (Polisen), supported by Europol, have led to the dismantling of a criminal network transporting drugs ... In total, Spanish and Swedish authorities arrested 14 (7 in Spain and 7 in Sweden) individuals for their suspected involvement in this drug trafficking network. Previously, five other suspects connected to this network were arrested in Sweden," Europol said in a statement.

The suspects were involved in transporting drugs via trucks between Spain and Sweden, with criminals purchasing legal goods to use them as a cover for concealing drugs when exporting them to other countries, it added.

Police seized at least two shipments of drugs, one consisting of 200 kilograms of cannabis bound for Gothenburg, and another consisting of 300 kilograms of cannabis headed for Stockholm, according to the statement.

The investigation into the activity of other criminal networks involved in a similar scheme is still ongoing.