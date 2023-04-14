UrduPoint.com

Sweden, Spain Arrest 19 Members Of Criminal Network Involved In Drug Trafficking - Europol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Sweden, Spain Arrest 19 Members of Criminal Network Involved in Drug Trafficking - Europol

Spanish and Swedish police supported by the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) have arrested 19 members of a criminal network involved in drug trafficking between Spain and Sweden, Europol said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Spanish and Swedish police supported by the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) have arrested 19 members of a criminal network involved in drug trafficking between Spain and Sweden, Europol said on Friday.

"Joint actions of the Spanish National Police (Policia National) and the Swedish National Police (Polisen), supported by Europol, have led to the dismantling of a criminal network transporting drugs ... In total, Spanish and Swedish authorities arrested 14 (7 in Spain and 7 in Sweden) individuals for their suspected involvement in this drug trafficking network. Previously, five other suspects connected to this network were arrested in Sweden," Europol said in a statement.

The suspects were involved in transporting drugs via trucks between Spain and Sweden, with criminals purchasing legal goods to use them as a cover for concealing drugs when exporting them to other countries, it added.

Police seized at least two shipments of drugs, one consisting of 200 kilograms of cannabis bound for Gothenburg, and another consisting of 300 kilograms of cannabis headed for Stockholm, according to the statement.

The investigation into the activity of other criminal networks involved in a similar scheme is still ongoing.

Related Topics

Police Drugs European Union Stockholm Spain Sweden Criminals

Recent Stories

Dialogue only way to all crises faced by country: ..

Dialogue only way to all crises faced by country: Pakistan Peoples Party senior ..

4 minutes ago
 French court approves core of Macron's pensions re ..

French court approves core of Macron's pensions reform

4 minutes ago
 Protesters Gathering in Central Paris After Consti ..

Protesters Gathering in Central Paris After Constitutional Council Approves Pens ..

4 minutes ago
 Presight AI signs MoU with Senegalese Ministry of ..

Presight AI signs MoU with Senegalese Ministry of Communication, Telecommunicat ..

24 minutes ago
 Russia Grants Belarus' Belavia Right to Provide Ma ..

Russia Grants Belarus' Belavia Right to Provide Maintenance of Russian Aircraft

4 minutes ago
 Pentagon Enters Into $215Mln Agreement With AR to ..

Pentagon Enters Into $215Mln Agreement With AR to Expand Weapons Production for ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.