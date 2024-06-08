Sweden splashes out to save its unluckiest warship

(@FahadShabbir)

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Sweden is embarking on a colossal four-year project to safeguard a nearly 400-year-old warship that is the centerpiece of its famous Vasa Museum.

The ship, one of Stockholm's main tourist attractions, sank on its maiden voyage in 1628 and remained at the bottom of the sea until it was salvaged in 1961.

"We want Vasa to be preserved for the future," project manager Peter Rydebjork told AFP.

Despite the long delicate recovery operation, the ship "started to deteriorate faster" once it emerged from the sea after three centuries, he said.

In one of the most embarrassing naval calamities ever, the Vasa capsized only 15 minutes into its maiden voyage because of a design flaw, costing the lives of several dozen crew members.