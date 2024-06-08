Open Menu

Sweden Splashes Out To Save Its Unluckiest Warship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Sweden splashes out to save its unluckiest warship

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Sweden is embarking on a colossal four-year project to safeguard a nearly 400-year-old warship that is the centerpiece of its famous Vasa Museum.

The ship, one of Stockholm's main tourist attractions, sank on its maiden voyage in 1628 and remained at the bottom of the sea until it was salvaged in 1961.

"We want Vasa to be preserved for the future," project manager Peter Rydebjork told AFP.

Despite the long delicate recovery operation, the ship "started to deteriorate faster" once it emerged from the sea after three centuries, he said.

In one of the most embarrassing naval calamities ever, the Vasa capsized only 15 minutes into its maiden voyage because of a design flaw, costing the lives of several dozen crew members.

Related Topics

Stockholm Sweden From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

4 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

12 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

13 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

13 hours ago
District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

13 hours ago
 CM Punjab directs for partnering international com ..

CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..

13 hours ago
 Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses ..

Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters

13 hours ago
 Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanau ..

Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah

13 hours ago
 1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Comm ..

1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention

13 hours ago
 Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed ..

Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana

13 hours ago

More Stories From World