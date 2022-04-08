Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

Sweden is set to drive Russia into deeper isolation, but wants to be "constructive" in discussing new sanctions, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday, adding that the country will continue sending military aid to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Sweden is set to drive Russia into deeper isolation, but wants to be "constructive" in discussing new sanctions, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday, adding that the country will continue sending military aid to Ukraine.

"Together with partners we are working to further isolate the Russian leadership and we also, from a Swedish perspective, want to be very constructive in the discussions on the fifth sanction package. We also remain committed to support Ukraine with humanitarian, financial and military aid and Sweden has already contributed with total of 10,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine and we have also increased the humanitarian aid to Ukraine with 72 million Euros ($78.

4 million)," the prime minister said at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Stockholm.

On Thursday, von der Leyen paid a visit to Bulgaria and Sweden to discuss issues concerning EU recovery initiatives, the security situation in Europe, green transition and the situation in Ukraine.