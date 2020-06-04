UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Starts Free COVID-19 Testing Of All People Having Typical Symptoms - Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:59 PM

Sweden Starts Free COVID-19 Testing of All People Having Typical Symptoms - Minister

Swedish Minister for Financial Markets Per Bolund said on Thursday that the authorities have decided to start testing for COVID-19 all citizens showing symptoms typical for the disease

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Swedish Minister for Financial Markets Per Bolund said on Thursday that the authorities have decided to start testing for COVID-19 all citizens showing symptoms typical for the disease.

"From now on, all people with symptoms will be able to take the COVID-19 test for free. In case of a positive result, work will begin to track contacts of an infected person. All expenses will be covered by the state regardless of whether a person is included in the priority group or not," Bolund said at a press conference.

The minister added that the Swedish government had allocated an extra 1 billion kronor ($107.7 million) to implement the campaign.

Previously, free tests for COVID-19 were available only for health workers and patients in serious condition. Later, police and firefighters were also added to the priority list.

Later in the day, the Swedish government announced that seasonal workers employed in agriculture, forestry and gardening will be allowed to enter the country starting June 8.

Unlike other European countries, the Swedish authorities have embraced a less rigid approach to dealing with the disease, refraining from imposing a full-scale lockdown. Sweden has confirmed a total of 40,804 coronavirus cases so far, with a death toll of 4,542, which is markedly higher compared to neighboring countries.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Sweden June Market All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

20 aspiring change-makers selected as official ‘ ..

1 minute ago

Emirates to resume scheduled flights from Karachi, ..

48 minutes ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Sends COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed, three injured in road accident

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB over bail appli ..

2 minutes ago

Optimism About Ending Discrimination Among America ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.