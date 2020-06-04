Sweden Starts Free COVID-19 Testing of All People Having Typical Symptoms - Minister

Swedish Minister for Financial Markets Per Bolund said on Thursday that the authorities have decided to start testing for COVID-19 all citizens showing symptoms typical for the disease

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Swedish Minister for Financial Markets Per Bolund said on Thursday that the authorities have decided to start testing for COVID-19 all citizens showing symptoms typical for the disease.

"From now on, all people with symptoms will be able to take the COVID-19 test for free. In case of a positive result, work will begin to track contacts of an infected person. All expenses will be covered by the state regardless of whether a person is included in the priority group or not," Bolund said at a press conference.

The minister added that the Swedish government had allocated an extra 1 billion kronor ($107.7 million) to implement the campaign.

Previously, free tests for COVID-19 were available only for health workers and patients in serious condition. Later, police and firefighters were also added to the priority list.

Later in the day, the Swedish government announced that seasonal workers employed in agriculture, forestry and gardening will be allowed to enter the country starting June 8.

Unlike other European countries, the Swedish authorities have embraced a less rigid approach to dealing with the disease, refraining from imposing a full-scale lockdown. Sweden has confirmed a total of 40,804 coronavirus cases so far, with a death toll of 4,542, which is markedly higher compared to neighboring countries.