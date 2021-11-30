UrduPoint.com

Sweden Sticks To Non-Participation, Not Applying For NATO Membership - New Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 11:57 PM

Sweden has no plans to join NATO, the country's prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, said on Tuesday while presenting the new government's policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Sweden has no plans to join NATO, the country's prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, said on Tuesday while presenting the new government's policy.

"Our non-participation in military alliances serves our country well and contributes to stability and security in northern Europe. Sweden will not apply for membership in NATO. Sweden will not take a passive stance if another Nordic country or EU member state suffers a disaster or an attack, and we expect these countries to act in the same way if Sweden is affected," Andersson said in a statement posted on the government's website.

Andersson also said that Sweden will strengthen its defense cooperation with Finland and other Nordic neighbors within the EU, alongside deepening its partnership with NATO and the United States.

The Swedish parliament on Monday voted for Social Democratic Party leader Andersson to become the nation's first female prime minister, after the first vote ended in a flop over a draft budget proposed by the previous Swedish government failed to gain a majority.

