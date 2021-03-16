UrduPoint.com
Sweden Suspends AstraZeneca Vaccine

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:50 PM

Sweden suspends AstraZeneca vaccine

Swedish health authorities said Tuesday they had suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, following the example of many other EU countries after reports of possible serious side effects

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Swedish health authorities said Tuesday they had suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, following the example of many other EU countries after reports of possible serious side effects.

The Public Health Agency (FHM) said it was halting the use of the vaccine "as a precautionary measure" following reports of "suspected side effects".

Sweden's state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told national news agency TT that 10-20 cases in Europe of post-jab haemorrhages were the main concern and needed further investigation.

Other EU countries have suspended the use of the vaccine amid reports of blood clots, but FHM stressed that no such serious side effects had been confirmed in the Scandinavian country.

The European Medicines Agency is to hold a special meeting on Thursday to decide whether measures are needed.

The World Health Organization has meanwhile said countries should continue to use the jab, saying no association between blood clots and the vaccine had been found and that the benefits of the jab outweighed the risks of any side effects.

The WHO has also said it would convene its expert panel on Tuesday to review the vaccine's safety.

