UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Suspends Direct Flights To Iran Over Coronavirus Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 09:35 PM

Sweden Suspends Direct Flights to Iran Over Coronavirus Threat

The Swedish Transport Agency said Monday it had suspended direct flights to and from Iran to avoid the spread of deadly China coronavirus

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Swedish Transport Agency said Monday it had suspended direct flights to and from Iran to avoid the spread of deadly China coronavirus.

"The transport agency has decided to temporarily withdraw the permission for flights from Iran Air. This means that direct flights between Iran and Sweden will be temporarily suspended.

The recommendation of the health authorities was the basis for this," the agency said in a statement.

So far, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Sweden. Six cases of infection are associated with visiting Iran: three patients tested positive after traveling to Iran, one of them infected three more people.

Overall, the deadly COVID-19 virus has infected over 89,000 people and killed more than 3,000 worldwide. At the same time, more than 45,000 of infected patients have recovered.

Related Topics

Iran China Same Sweden From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi-based banks secure AED40.3 bn in net inc ..

11 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED7.3 bn in midweek session

41 minutes ago

Gold futures trading on DGCX spiked last month

41 minutes ago

Baloch Culture Day celebrated

28 seconds ago

Ex-FATA House Islamabad renamed

29 seconds ago

Commissioner Hyderabad asks district administratio ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.