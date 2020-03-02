Sweden Suspends Direct Flights to Iran Over Coronavirus Threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Swedish Transport Agency said Monday it had suspended direct flights to and from Iran to avoid the spread of deadly China coronavirus

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Swedish Transport Agency said Monday it had suspended direct flights to and from Iran to avoid the spread of deadly China coronavirus.

"The transport agency has decided to temporarily withdraw the permission for flights from Iran Air. This means that direct flights between Iran and Sweden will be temporarily suspended.

The recommendation of the health authorities was the basis for this," the agency said in a statement.

So far, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Sweden. Six cases of infection are associated with visiting Iran: three patients tested positive after traveling to Iran, one of them infected three more people.

Overall, the deadly COVID-19 virus has infected over 89,000 people and killed more than 3,000 worldwide. At the same time, more than 45,000 of infected patients have recovered.