Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Sweden Taking No Steps to Fulfill Obligations Toward Ankara - Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Ankara sees no positive steps from Stockholm that would show that Sweden was willing to fulfill the obligations it assumed after applying for NATO membership, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

On April 4, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a ceremony to mark the accession of Finland to NATO that Sweden had met all the requirements to join. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom also called on Turkey to start the ratification process. However, Cavusoglu said that the fight against terrorism remained a key requirement for Turkey to support Sweden's bid.

"The terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Turkey) propaganda goes on there (in Sweden). They made no concrete steps.

They took no measures to prevent it. They changed the legislation, made positive statements, initiated some investigations. But the funding of the PKK continues. They (PKK) recruit people there (in Sweden), and the propaganda goes own. We want them to extradite certain people, but they never did anything for that. They say, 'We did this, we are determined, and so on.' The law against terrorism will come into effect on June 1. We will see," Cavusoglu said in an interview to Haberturk broadcaster.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. On March 31, Finland's bid was finally ratified by all members of the alliance, while Sweden's bid is still not approved by Hungary and Turkey.

