Open Menu

Sweden Throws Royal Bash For King's Golden Jubilee

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Sweden throws royal bash for king's golden jubilee

Sweden began two days of celebrations to mark King Carl XVI Gustaf's 50 years on the throne with a religious service Friday kicking off a weekend of pomp and circumstance that includes galas, street parties and a procession through Stockholm

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Sweden began two days of celebrations to mark King Carl XVI Gustaf's 50 years on the throne with a religious service Friday kicking off a weekend of pomp and circumstance that includes galas, street parties and a procession through Stockholm.

The 77-year-old king was the world's youngest monarch when he was crowned aged 27 in 1973 after the death of his grandfather Gustaf VI Adolf.

The two days of festivities are being attended by foreign royals and dignitaries, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to line the capital's streets to catch a glimpse of the king and Queen Silvia in a cortege on Saturday.

The king oversaw the changing of the guard at the palace Friday, and is hosting business and religious leaders and other Scandinavian royals at a gala banquet there later.

Related Topics

World Business Stockholm Sweden

Recent Stories

PPP is voice of four provinces: Says Ali Hassan

PPP is voice of four provinces: Says Ali Hassan

1 minute ago
 Dr Javed for ensuring health, well-being of childr ..

Dr Javed for ensuring health, well-being of children

1 minute ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali invit ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali invites foreign businessmen to inve ..

22 seconds ago
 Economy showing signs of recovery: Shamshad Akhtar ..

Economy showing signs of recovery: Shamshad Akhtar

23 seconds ago
 Massive crackdown against power theft yielding sig ..

Massive crackdown against power theft yielding significant results: Minister for ..

25 seconds ago
 UAE Team Emirates secures 50th season victory at C ..

UAE Team Emirates secures 50th season victory at Coppa Sabatini

1 hour ago
MBRL donates over 40,000 books since ‘A World Re ..

MBRL donates over 40,000 books since ‘A World Reads’ Initiative launch

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture launches 4th season of its e-learnin ..

Dubai Culture launches 4th season of its e-learning initiative

1 hour ago
 Govt handed the petition to protect disability rig ..

Govt handed the petition to protect disability rights

1 hour ago
 Salim Saifullah expreses solidarity, support to pe ..

Salim Saifullah expreses solidarity, support to people of Morocco

1 hour ago
 CM Domki condemns attack on security forces in Wal ..

CM Domki condemns attack on security forces in Wali Tangi

1 hour ago
 Indonesia to face Pakistan in Davis Cup World

Indonesia to face Pakistan in Davis Cup World

1 hour ago

More Stories From World