Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Sweden began two days of celebrations to mark King Carl XVI Gustaf's 50 years on the throne with a religious service Friday kicking off a weekend of pomp and circumstance that includes galas, street parties and a procession through Stockholm.

The 77-year-old king was the world's youngest monarch when he was crowned aged 27 in 1973 after the death of his grandfather Gustaf VI Adolf.

The two days of festivities are being attended by foreign royals and dignitaries, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to line the capital's streets to catch a glimpse of the king and Queen Silvia in a cortege on Saturday.

The king oversaw the changing of the guard at the palace Friday, and is hosting business and religious leaders and other Scandinavian royals at a gala banquet there later.