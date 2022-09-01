UrduPoint.com

Sweden To Allocate $2.8 Bln To Support Households Amid High Electricity Prices - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Sweden will allocate an additional 30 billion Swedish kronas ($2.8 billion) to support households amid high electricity prices, SVT television reported.

In mid-August, the Swedish government already announced plans to allocate at least 30 billion Swedish kronas for the purpose.

Earlier, the leader of the opposition Moderate Coalition Party, Ulf Kristersson, said that electricity prices in early August in Sweden were on average five times higher than in 2020; the government, in his opinion, was having difficulty planning electricity prices.

At the end of July, Niklas Damsgård, chief strategist for Swedish electricity grid operator Svenska kraftnät, said that Sweden could face power outages this coming winter.

After the start of Russia's special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which has led to an increase in prices for energy and food in Europe and the United States.

