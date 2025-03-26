Open Menu

Sweden To Boost Defence Spending By $30 Bn Over Next Decade

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Sweden to boost defence spending by $30 bn over next decade

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Sweden will increase defence spending by about 300 billion kronor ($30 billion) over the next decade, the prime minister said Wednesday, calling it the nation's biggest rearmament push since the Cold War.

The Nordic country drastically slashed its defence spending after the Cold War ended, but reversed course following Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

The aim was to increase defence spending to 3.5 percent of GDP by 2030, up from the 2.4 percent the country currently spends.

"We have a completely new security situation... and uncertainties will remain for a long time," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told reporters, adding it marks Sweden's "biggest rearmament since the Cold War".

The Nordic country dropped two centuries of military non-alignment and applied for membership in NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- becoming the 32nd member in March 2024.

Sweden has already decided on investments that are expected to put defence spending at 2.6 percent of GDP in a few years, Kristersson said while noting this already put it well above NATO's two percent spending target.

"That is not enough," Kristersson said. "Our assessment is that NATO and especially European NATO countries need to take major steps in the coming years."

Kristersson said that his country expected that NATO would decide to increase the spending target at an upcoming NATO summit in June and were aiming toward what they believed the new target would be.

Recent Stories

Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate i ..

Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate in communal Iftar at Islamic Cu ..

10 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya i ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya in Syria

10 minutes ago
 Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification ..

Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification for sustainability, energy eff ..

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military rank ..

Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military ranks

25 minutes ago
 FNC, British Parliament discuss joint cooperation, ..

FNC, British Parliament discuss joint cooperation, latest regional developments

25 minutes ago
 France to showcase energy infrastructure solutions ..

France to showcase energy infrastructure solutions at Middle East Energy 2025

40 minutes ago
RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Ro ..

RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout

55 minutes ago
 SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon

SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon

1 hour ago
 Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems ..

Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed

1 hour ago
  

 

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark ..

Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar ..

Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre

2 hours ago

More Stories From World