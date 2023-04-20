MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Sweden will not stop trying to join NATO until the summit of the alliance in Lithuania in mid-July, Swedish EU Affairs Minister Jessika Roswall said on Thursday.

"Sweden will continue its efforts to become a NATO member before the Vilnius summit in July," Roswall said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper La Razon.

Finland's accession to the alliance does not change Sweden's security situation, in fact it rather boosts it, the minister added.

Finland and Sweden submitted bids for NATO membership in May 2022, several months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. On March 31, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's bid is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey.