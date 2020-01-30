UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden To Evacuate Its Citizens From Coronavirus-Hit Hubei Province - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:08 PM

Sweden to Evacuate Its Citizens From Coronavirus-Hit Hubei Province - Foreign Minister

The Swedish Foreign Ministry plans to evacuate Swedish nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, from February 1-2, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Swedish Foreign Ministry plans to evacuate Swedish nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, from February 1-2, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday.

"After the consultations within the Foreign Ministry and with the relevant authorities, Swedish citizens, who asked for help, will be evacuated from the Hubei province over the weekend. The evacuation will be carried out under the close supervision of medical personnel," Linde wrote on Twitter.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected last December and has since spread to 18 countries. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead in China as well as over 7,700 more infected.

Related Topics

Dead China Twitter Wuhan February December From

Recent Stories

US House Passes Measure to Limit Military Action A ..

2 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

11 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

11 minutes ago

Anti-smuggling policy to help eradicate smuggling ..

2 minutes ago

Journalist's Car Set on Fire in Ukraine's Lviv, In ..

2 minutes ago

AfD Faction Chief Loses Parliamentary Immunity Ove ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.