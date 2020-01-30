Sweden to Evacuate Its Citizens From Coronavirus-Hit Hubei Province - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Swedish Foreign Ministry plans to evacuate Swedish nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, from February 1-2, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday.

"After the consultations within the Foreign Ministry and with the relevant authorities, Swedish citizens, who asked for help, will be evacuated from the Hubei province over the weekend. The evacuation will be carried out under the close supervision of medical personnel," Linde wrote on Twitter.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected last December and has since spread to 18 countries. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead in China as well as over 7,700 more infected.