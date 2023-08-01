Open Menu

Sweden To Examine OIC's Recommendations On Quran-Burning Response - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Sweden will carefully examine a resolution adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) amid a series of Quran-burning protests in European countries, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Tuesday, adding that Stockholm is interested in close cooperation with the organization

"The 57 OIC Member States have now adopted a resolution containing a number of proposals and recommendations. We will examine these carefully and continue our important dialogue with the OIC and its Member States. We have an interest in close cooperation," Billstrom tweeted.

The foreign minister also said that the Swedish government took a "clear stance of distancing itself" from anti-Islamic demonstrations in the country, adding that the Swedish Justice Ministry was carrying out a legal analysis, including of the country's public order legislation.

Over the recent weeks, multiple Quran burning demonstrations took place in Denmark and Sweden. On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which a copy of the Quran was burned. A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January.

Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest. The Quran-burning demonstrations in Sweden was also one of the reasons cited by Turkey for blocking Stockholm's accession to NATO.

