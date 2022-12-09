UrduPoint.com

Sweden To Explore Mining Uranium To Diversify Energy Sources - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Sweden to Explore Mining Uranium to Diversify Energy Sources - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Sweden will look into mining uranium on its territory as part of an effort to diversify its energy resources, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Thursday.

"We do have uranium that could be mined on Swedish territory, so this is something which we also will have to look into: the mining legislation," Billstrom said during a panel discussion at the Aspen Institute.

German State Minister Tobias Lindner pointed out that several large European countries still rely on Russia to get the majority of the nuclear material needed for the reactors in their nuclear power plants, leading to the reason why the West has not imposed sanctions on nuclear fuel from Russia at the moment.

There are 18 Russian nuclear reactors in Europe, including in Finland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, according to media reports.

These nuclear reactors rely on Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom to supply their nuclear fuel.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nuclear Bulgaria Czech Republic Slovakia Sweden Finland Hungary Media From

Recent Stories

S.Africa's Mkhize lies in wait, should Ramaphosa f ..

S.Africa's Mkhize lies in wait, should Ramaphosa fall

1 hour ago
 EU Journalist Association Calls Latvian Decision o ..

EU Journalist Association Calls Latvian Decision on Russia's TV Rain Violation o ..

1 hour ago
 President urges politicians to reduce political po ..

President urges politicians to reduce political polarization through democratic ..

1 hour ago
 Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

1 hour ago
 Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurologica ..

Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurological disorder'

1 hour ago
 Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.