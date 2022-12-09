Sweden to Explore Mining Uranium to Diversify Energy Sources - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Sweden will look into mining uranium on its territory as part of an effort to diversify its energy resources, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Thursday.

"We do have uranium that could be mined on Swedish territory, so this is something which we also will have to look into: the mining legislation," Billstrom said during a panel discussion at the Aspen Institute.

German State Minister Tobias Lindner pointed out that several large European countries still rely on Russia to get the majority of the nuclear material needed for the reactors in their nuclear power plants, leading to the reason why the West has not imposed sanctions on nuclear fuel from Russia at the moment.

There are 18 Russian nuclear reactors in Europe, including in Finland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, according to media reports.

These nuclear reactors rely on Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom to supply their nuclear fuel.