Sweden To Give IAEA Almost $2Mln To Strengthen Ukraine's Nuclear Security - Government

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Sweden's government announced on Thursday a 20 million Swedish kronor (almost $2 million) aid package for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to strengthen Ukraine's nuclear security

"Today, 26 January, the Government has decided to provide further support to Ukraine. This support aims to improve nuclear safety and electricity supply in Ukraine by funding the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The support amounts to a total of SEK 20 million in 2023," the government said in a statement.

The increased level of security at nuclear power plants will positively influence the power supply in Ukraine, according to the statement.

"Fewer power cuts will mean that the Ukrainian people will be better able to cope with an already harsh winter," the statement added.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo said that the country's electricity production had increased slightly, but the power deficit in the system remained significant following Russian strikes on power facilities.

