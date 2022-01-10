UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Sweden to Impose New COVID-19 Restrictions From Wednesday - Prime Minister

Sweden will introduce new coronavirus restrictions starting Wednesday due to a spike in COVID-19 infections, including the Omicron cases, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Sweden will introduce new coronavirus restrictions starting Wednesday due to a spike in COVID-19 infections, including the Omicron cases, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday.

"The situation has obviously gotten worse. The spread of the disease in Sweden is at a historic high...

Unfortunately, at the moment we all need efforts to spread the spread of the disease," Andersson said.

According to the new rules, catering facilities will have to close no later than 11 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT), universities are advised to switch to remote classes and all citizens "should limit their contacts." Public events in the country should not exceed 50 people.

Sweden is reported to have reached the record number of daily COVID-19 cases, 23,877, on January 5.

