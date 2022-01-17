Sweden to Impose New COVID-19 Restrictions on Wednesday - Government

Fresh coronavirus restrictions will go into effect in Sweden starting January 19 in response to the active spread of the coronavirus in the country, the government said on Monday

The restrictions include a 500-person limit at public gatherings and 20 at private events, in line with the recommendations of Sweden's Public Health Agency.

"Both the government and our expert bodies are considering the expediency of these measures on a permanent basis," Health Minister Lena Hallengren was quoted as saying in a statement.

Last week, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced a set of health measures to curb the spread of the virus, under which catering businesses must close no later than 11 p.m. (22:00 GMT), citizens are ordered to limit contacts, and universities are recommended to switch to remote learning.

The latest Public Health Agency update said Sweden's COVID-19 cases have grown sharply since late December, recording over 124,000 cases in the first week of January.