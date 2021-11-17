Sweden to introduce Covid vaccination pass on December 1

Sweden will introduce a Covid-19 vaccination pass on December 1 for public indoor events of more than 100 people, as cases rise in much of Europe, the government said Wednesday

With relatively low infection rates at the moment, Sweden on November 1 removed the requirement for fully vaccinated people with symptoms to get tested for Covid, but the government said it was now reversing that decision after criticism.