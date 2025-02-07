Sweden To Limit Access To Semi-automatic Weapons After Mass Shooting: Govt
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Sweden's government said Friday that it will introduce a bill to amend Swedish gun laws and restrict access to semi-automatic guns, following the country's worst mass shooting this week.
The move comes days after a gunman killed 10 people, before apparently killing himself, at an education centre in Orebro, west of Stockholm.
"There are certain types of weapons that are so dangerous that they should only be possessed for civilian purposes as an exception," the government said in a statement.
The government said it had agreed with the Sweden Democrats, who are propping up the government, on a proposal to amend Swedish gun laws, including restricting access to semi-automatic weapons.
It said "the horrific act of violence in Orebro raises several key questions about gun legislation."
Police have said that several long-barrelled weapon were recovered by the suspected gunman when he was found deceased at the scene, and 10 empty magazines at the site.
Police have not specified the exact types of weapons recovered, but have confirmed he had a license for four weapons, three of which were found next to him.
But the government said it specifically wanted to restrict access to semi-automatic weapons, such as the AR-15.
"The AR-15 is an example of a weapon that is compatible with large magazines and can cause a lot of damage in a short time," the government said.
It noted that the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency had approved the use of the weapon for hunting in 2023, and said the purpose of the new proposal was to go back to the situation as it stood before.
Police have said they were still working to establish a motive for the shooting.
Anna Bergqvist, who is heading the investigation, told AFP Thursday there were "multiple nationalities, different genders and different ages" among those killed.
Broadcaster TV4 published a video filmed by a student hiding in a bathroom in which shots can be heard outside and a person can be heard shouting: "You will leave Europe!"
The Syrian embassy said at least two of the victims were Syrian, while Bosnia's foreign ministry said Thursday a Bosnian woman had been killed, citing family members of the victim who had contacted their embassy.
Some of the victims had yet to be identified on Thursday, but police told AFP Friday it was possible the work could be completed the same day.
The Swedish press has identified the suspect as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson, but there has been no official confirmation.
Swedish media reports painted a picture of the suspect as a local man who had been living as a recluse and was suffering from psychological problems.
Recent Stories
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day
Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with record container throughput
More Stories From World
-
DR Congo conflict advances as UN warns of regional escalation2 minutes ago
-
What does it mean to be French? PM calls for debate2 minutes ago
-
Sweden to limit access to semi-automatic weapons after mass shooting: govt2 minutes ago
-
Smith digs Australia out of trouble in second Sri Lanka Test1 hour ago
-
Smith digs Australia out of trouble in second Sri Lanka Test1 hour ago
-
At UN, Pakistan urges full integration of culture into global development strategies2 hours ago
-
Australia 85-2 after Sri Lanka strike early in second Test2 hours ago
-
ICC 'condemns' US sanctions, vows to 'continue providing justice'3 hours ago
-
China says 'regrets' Panama withdrawal from Belt and Road project3 hours ago
-
Germany logs record US surplus amid Trump tariff fears3 hours ago
-
James's 42 points lead Lakers over Warriors, Mavs top Celtics in NBA Finals rematch4 hours ago
-
Australia 85-2 after Sri Lanka strike early in second Test4 hours ago