Sweden to limit access to semi-automatic weapons after mass shooting: govt

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Sweden's government said Friday that it will introduce a bill to amend Swedish gun laws and restrict access to semi-automatic guns, following the country's worst mass shooting this week.

The move comes days after a gunman killed 10 people, before apparently killing himself, at an education centre in Orebro, west of Stockholm.

"There are certain types of weapons that are so dangerous that they should only be possessed for civilian purposes as an exception," the government said in a statement.

The government said it had agreed with the Sweden Democrats, who are propping up the government, on a proposal to amend Swedish gun laws, including restricting access to semi-automatic weapons.

It said "the horrific act of violence in Orebro raises several key questions about gun legislation."

Police have said that several long-barrelled weapon were recovered by the suspected gunman when he was found deceased at the scene, and 10 empty magazines at the site.

Police have not specified the exact types of weapons recovered, but have confirmed he had a license for four weapons, three of which were found next to him.

But the government said it specifically wanted to restrict access to semi-automatic weapons, such as the AR-15.

"The AR-15 is an example of a weapon that is compatible with large magazines and can cause a lot of damage in a short time," the government said.

It noted that the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency had approved the use of the weapon for hunting in 2023, and said the purpose of the new proposal was to go back to the situation as it stood before.

Police have said they were still working to establish a motive for the shooting.

Anna Bergqvist, who is heading the investigation, told AFP Thursday there were "multiple nationalities, different genders and different ages" among those killed.

Broadcaster TV4 published a video filmed by a student hiding in a bathroom in which shots can be heard outside and a person can be heard shouting: "You will leave Europe!"

The Syrian embassy said at least two of the victims were Syrian, while Bosnia's foreign ministry said Thursday a Bosnian woman had been killed, citing family members of the victim who had contacted their embassy.

Some of the victims had yet to be identified on Thursday, but police told AFP Friday it was possible the work could be completed the same day.

The Swedish press has identified the suspect as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson, but there has been no official confirmation.

Swedish media reports painted a picture of the suspect as a local man who had been living as a recluse and was suffering from psychological problems.