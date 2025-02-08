Sweden to limit access to weapons after mass shooting

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Sweden on Friday said it will introduce a bill to amend weapon laws and restrict access to semi-automatic guns after the country's worst mass shooting this week.

The move comes after a gunman killed 10 people on Tuesday before apparently turning the gun on himself at an education centre in Orebro, west of Stockholm.

"There are certain types of weapons that are so dangerous that they should only be possessed for civilian purposes as an exception," the government said in a statement.

The Sweden Democrats, who are propping up the government, had agreed on a proposal to amend the laws, including restricting access to semi-automatic weapons, the statement said.

"The horrific act of violence in Orebro raises several key questions about gun legislation," it said.

Police have said several long-barrelled weapons and 10 empty magazines were recovered alongside the suspected gunman.

Police have not specified the types of arms recovered but have confirmed he had a license for four weapons, three of which were found next to him.

The government said it specifically wanted to restrict access to semi-automatic weapons such as the AR-15, citing it as "an example of a weapon that is compatible with large magazines and can cause a lot of damage in a short time".

It noted that the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency had approved its use for hunting in 2023 and said it wanted to scrap this.

- Search for motive -

The government also said it would change the rules to assess if a person was fit to possess firearms.

It referred to a recent probe which had found that "several of the requirements that are currently taken into account in the suitability assessment for a licence to possess a firearm are not sufficiently clear".

The same probe, the results of which were presented to the government in May, noted that "it cannot be ruled out" that violent individuals could acquire a hunting licence to "gain access to semi-automatic rifles that can easily be fitted with large magazines".

The coalition government said it would also instruct police and social services to step up their cooperation in reporting people who are medically unfit to own a firearm.

Police have said they were still working to establish a motive for the shooting.

Anna Bergqvist, who is heading the investigation, on Thursday told AFP that there were "multiple nationalities, different genders and different ages" among those killed.

Broadcaster TV4 published a video filmed by a student hiding in a bathroom in which shots can be heard outside and a person can be heard shouting: "You will leave Europe!"

The Syrian embassy said at least two of the victims were Syrian, while Bosnia's foreign ministry on Thursday said that a Bosnian woman had been killed.

Police said all the victims had now been identified -- seven women and three men, aged between 28 and 68, all residents of Orebro.

They did not give details on their nationalities.

The Swedish press has identified the suspect as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson, but there has been no official confirmation.

Swedish media reports painted a picture of the suspect as a local man who had been living as a recluse and was suffering from psychological problems.

