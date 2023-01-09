Sweden to Nearly Double Annual Number of Military Conscripts - Reports

The Swedish government has decided to nearly double its annual number of military recruits to 10,000 to boost the country's defense capabilities amid the Ukrainian conflict, Bloomberg reported on Monday

In March 2017, Sweden resumed compulsory military conscription, which was abolished in 2010, citing the deteriorating security situation in the region.

As part of the plan to increase the number of conscripts, the government will ask the emergency agency to prepare training for young people who do not want to undergo military training, the report said, citing Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, adding that in the event of a military conflict, the conscripts will be asked to serve in municipal emergency services.

"The experiences from Ukraine paint a very clear picture, as emergency services face severe pressure in their work to protect civilians. Considering the security situation, this is an urgent measure to strengthen total defense capabilities," Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin told reporters, as quoted by the news agency.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.