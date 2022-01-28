UrduPoint.com

Sweden To Offer Leniency For Gang Members Turning On Accomplices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Sweden to offer leniency for gang members turning on accomplices

After experiencing years of a surge in gang-related crimes, Sweden's government said Friday it wanted to offer reduced sentences for criminals who aid the investigation of their accomplices

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :After experiencing years of a surge in gang-related crimes, Sweden's government said Friday it wanted to offer reduced sentences for criminals who aid the investigation of their accomplices.

Presenting a law proposal allowing for so called "crown witnesses," justice minister Morgan Johansson said this was intended to "break the culture of silence" associated with gang-related crime.

The system means that criminals can see their sentences reduced by helping in the investigation of others, so "that is pays off to collaborate with police," Johansson told a press conference.

Currently, criminals can get reduced sentences by aiding in their own investigation but not by helping to catch others.

In addition, the law proposal contains tougher punishments for intimidating witnesses or obstructing investigations.

"Those who go after plaintiffs and witnesses are not just going after them but also the justice system as a whole," Johansson said, adding that those types of attacks need to be treated "severely.

" Sweden has in recent years struggled to rein in rising shootings and bombings -- usually settlings of scores by gangs and organised crime involved in drug trafficking.

In 2021, 346 shootings were recorded with 46 people dying as a result, according to police statistics in the country of 10.3 million inhabitants.

In October the killing of award-winning Swedish rapper Einar, whose music often referenced the criminal scene, sparked international headlines as the 19-year-old artist was shot several times outside an apartment building in Stockholm.

Friday's proposal, which needs to be approved by Sweden's parliament, was inspired by similar systems in neighbouring Norway and Denmark and is part of a 34-point programme announced by the government in 2019.

Johansson promised that more legal changes targeting gang crime would be presented throughout the year and leading up to the September elections.

Related Topics

Police Music Parliament Norway Stockholm Sweden Denmark September October Criminals 2019 Government Million

Recent Stories

Junior National Tennis Championship gets underway

Junior National Tennis Championship gets underway

5 minutes ago
 SU VC takes notice of quarrel between two female s ..

SU VC takes notice of quarrel between two female students over cooking issue

5 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says Finland, Sweden Advised NATO to R ..

Stoltenberg Says Finland, Sweden Advised NATO to Reject Russia's Non-Expansion P ..

5 minutes ago
 Six criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

Six criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

5 minutes ago
 Putin Instructs to Refine Draft of Russia's New Fo ..

Putin Instructs to Refine Draft of Russia's New Foreign Policy Concept - Peskov

7 minutes ago
 Bridge Collapses in Pittsburgh, Injures 10 People ..

Bridge Collapses in Pittsburgh, Injures 10 People Hours Before Biden's Visit - F ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>