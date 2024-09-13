Open Menu

Sweden To Pay Immigrants Up To $34,000 To Return

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Sweden to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to return

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Sweden's government said Thursday it would drastically increase grants for immigrants who choose to leave the country and return home, to encourage more migrants to do so.

As of 2026, immigrants who voluntarily return to their home countries would be eligible to receive up to 350,000 Swedish kronor ($34,000), the right-wing government, which is propped up by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, told a press conference.

"We are in the midst of a paradigm shift in our migration policy," Migration Minister Johan Forssell told reporters.

Currently immigrants can receive up to 10,000 kronor per adult and 5,000 kronor per child, with a cap of 40,000 kronor per family.

"The grant has been around since 1984, but it is relatively unknown, it is small and relatively few people use it," Ludvig Aspling of the Sweden Democrats told reporters.

Aspling added that if more people were aware of the grant and its size was increased, more would likely accept the offer.

The announcement came despite a government-appointed probe last month advising against a significant increase in the amount of the grant, saying the expected effectiveness did not justify the potential costs.

Conservative Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson promised to counter immigration and crime after he came to power in 2022 with a minority coalition government propped up by the Sweden Democrats -- which emerged as Sweden's second-largest party with 20.5 percent in the general election.

Sweden has taken in a large number of migrants since the 1990s, mostly from conflict-ridden countries such as the former Yugoslavia, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iran and Iraq.

But the Nordic country has struggled for years to integrate immigrants.

Related Topics

Somalia Afghanistan Prime Minister Syria Iran Minority Iraq Sweden Democrats Family From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

57 minutes ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

1 hour ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

1 hour ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

1 hour ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

1 hour ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

1 hour ago
IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

1 hour ago
 Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

1 hour ago
 CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: R ..

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

1 hour ago
 Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Author ..

Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

1 hour ago
 Provincial Minister for Sports, Labour and Human R ..

Provincial Minister for Sports, Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar ch ..

1 hour ago
 SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi cel ..

SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

2 hours ago

More Stories From World