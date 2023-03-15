Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, Air Defense Components - Austin

(@FahadShabbir)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that Sweden will provide Ukraine with 10 Leopard tanks and key air defense components

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that Sweden will provide Ukraine with 10 Leopard tanks and key air defense components.

"Sweden has announced that it will provide Ukraine with 10 Leopard tanks and key air defense components," Austin said following an Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Pentagon.