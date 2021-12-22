Sweden to require negative virus test for all foreigners on entry

All foreigners seeking to enter Sweden will have to present a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours, the government said on Wednesday as cases surged

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :All foreigners seeking to enter Sweden will have to present a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours, the government said on Wednesday as cases surged.

The requirement will come into force on December 28 and will apply to all non-citizens and non-residents over the age of 12, including travellers from the EU and neighbouring Nordic countries.

"All travellers will need to be able to present a negative test for an ongoing infection of Covid-19 upon arrival to Sweden, regardless of which country you are travelling from," the government said in a statement.

The decision followed a request from the country's Public Health Agency "due to the high prevalence of Covid-19 around the world and the accelerated spread of the Omicron virus variant.

" Some exceptions for those crossing the border for work and Danes passing through Sweden on their way to the island of Bornholm would also be put in place, such as proof or vaccination or a test no older than a week.

On Tuesday, neighbouring Finland also announced a requirement for negative tests, including for vaccinated EU travellers, starting on December 28.

The emergence of the Omicron variant has already led seven other EU member states -- Portugal, Ireland, Cyprus, Latvia, Italy, Greece and Austria -- to introduce new emergency restrictions and require European travellers, even those who have been vaccinated, to present a negative test before entry.