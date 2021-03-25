Sweden to Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine for Seniors

Sweden's Public Health Agency recommended on Thursday that the anti-coronavirus AstraZeneca vaccine be used again in the country but only for people aged 65 and older

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Sweden's Public Health Agency recommended on Thursday that the anti-coronavirus AstraZeneca vaccine be used again in the country but only for people aged 65 and older.

The Nordic nation was among many EU countries that stopped administering the shot as a precautionary measure in mid-March, after several people reportedly died from blood clots after vaccination.

"We have not seen a risk of this rare and serious side effect in the elderly. For this reason, we are lifting the ban [on AstraZeneca use] in over-65s," Johan Carlson, the agency's director general, said.

The Local website reported that AstraZeneca rollout will restart as early as next week.

The EU drug regulator concluded last Thursday that the AstraZeneca shot did not increase the overall risk of patients developing blood clots, although it did not rule out a link to very rare cases of clots associated with a low count of platelets. These have been only reported in people aged under 55.