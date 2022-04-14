UrduPoint.com

Sweden To Send $5.4Mln In Aid To Ukraine Through NATO Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 12:40 AM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Swedish government will allocate 5 million Euros ($5.4 million) through the NATO fund in a move to support Ukraine amid Russia's military operation in the country, the government said on Wednesday.

"The government has decided that 5 million euros, approximately 50 million Swedish kronor, will be allocated through the NATO fund to support Ukraine.

Support will mainly be directed to projects on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense," the statement read.

In March, the Swedish parliament approved the supply of 5,000 anti-tank grenade launchers and de-mining equipment to Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

