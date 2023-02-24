Sweden to send 'around' 10 Leopard tanks to Ukraine: govt

Sweden on Friday announced that it would deliver "around" 10 Leopard 2 tanks and anti-air systems to Ukraine, the latest Western country to pledge heavier weapons

"We have decided to deliver Swedish Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference marking the one-year anniversary of the war.

Defence minister Pal Jonson said they intended to send "around 10" tanks. "The model we have is called Leopard 2A5," he added.

Since this model is similar to the one used by Germany, they could therefore send the tanks as part of a German-coordinated group, the minister explained.

Kristersson also announced that Sweden would be delivering the IRIS-T and HAWK anti-air missile systems to Ukraine.

Sweden's announcement came a day after Nordic neighbour Finland announced it would be sending three of its Leopard 2 tanks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday that allies with available battle tanks should send them now.

Germany initially resisted pressure from allies to authorise the delivery of German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

But it relented in January, saying it would send a company of 14 Leopard tanks, with the aim of assembling along with allies two tank battalions for Ukraine.

Poland on Friday announced that four of its Leopard 2 tanks had already reached Ukraine and that it would send more "in a few days."