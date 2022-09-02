UrduPoint.com

Sweden To Send Artillery Munitions Worth $46.4Mln To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Sweden will provide Ukraine with the seventh package of military and economic aid worth $46.4 million, the government said on Thursday.

"The seventh Swedish support package consists of artillery ammunition worth approximately SEK 500 million ($46.4 million)," the statement read.

The ammunition can be used straight away upon delivery, the government said.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new package of military and economic aid worth some $100 million. Half of the aid Ukraine will receive as military assistance, with the other half going toward economic assistance. The aid package will meet the requests of the Ukrainian side. In total, Sweden has provided Ukraine with defense equipment in five different support packages.

Under the sixth package, Swedish instructors provided basic training for Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas. Western countries responded by sanctioning Russia and boosting arms supplies to Ukraine.

In April, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

